Set the record straight on Bud Blake

Thurston County has had a balanced budget for four consecutive years, since shortly after Commissioner Blake came aboard. He brought his vast financial expertise to the table and accomplished, among other projects, the sale of several empty county government buildings, turning liabilities into assets. He improved the county bond rating from AA to AA+, and created a financial safety net, a surplus.
Along with Commissioners Edwards and Hutchings, Commissioner Blake has resolved the gopher problem as much as possible, given the regulations and demands of the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Habitat Conservation Plan. Thanks to four years of negotiation, we now have fewer inspections regarding the gophers and a long-range mitigation plan that will save the people of Thurston County millions of dollars.
Commissioner Blake has an excellent record. It seems logical that he should have another four years to prove himself even further, to exercise his financial acuity, his leadership skills and his dedication to our local government and the people of Thurston County.
