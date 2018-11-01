Intercity Transit’s Prop. 1 will bring jobs

Support Intercity Transit’s Proposition 1. It will bring jobs to Thurston County.
Congested roadways and limited travel options slow economic growth. Conversely, public transportation spurs clusters of businesses near transit lines which bring greater concentrations of people to those businesses.
Expanded transportation services also directly create more employment through transit jobs.
A 2015 Harvard University study found that poverty rates were higher where public transportation was not available. The study also found that public transportation was the number one factor that lifted people from poverty. It allowed low-income people to get to the jobs that they desperately needed and gave them more employment options. As their incomes began to rise, these people were able to buy more goods and services, further boosting the economy.
Proposition 1 will increase access to jobs for the unemployed and disabled by:
▪ expanding transportation service to new areas, including employment centers around the county;
▪ increasing the span and frequency of service.
Vote for Proposition 1. It will reduce poverty and bring economic growth to the county.
