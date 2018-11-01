Lacey mailer on parks plan lacks key data

I am new to Lacey and recently went to a presentation concerning Proposition 1 at which both the Lacey Mayor and City Manager spoke about the use of funds from the proposed levy. No mention was made of an indoor sports facility. Emphasis was placed on the items which I think we all applaud, namely, more sports fields, playground equipment, a water spray park, access to public lands, trail system development, etc.
I agree that we, as voters, have been mislead by city leaders. I sent a correspondence to City Council members stating that, in my opinion, big ticket items should be presented and justified in their own dedicated proposal and allowed to stand on their own merit. Cloaking these projects behind less expensive and more popular items called “Phase 1 Priority Projects” was highly misleading and was done to draw our attention away from the more expensive and more controversial projects.
While I strongly support the development of our valuable public parklands, I am inclined to vote no on Proposition 1, based on the lack of transparency exhibited by our public officials.
