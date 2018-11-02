I-1631 is bad for consumers and retailers

Initiative 1631 is a regressive new energy tax that deserves a no vote from consumers and retailers alike.
It will raise gasoline prices starting at 14 cents a gallon up to at least 57 cents a gallon in 15 years. It also will cost an average household between $305 a year to $877 in the next decade for higher heating and electrical utilities. These sorts of increases hit low-income and middle-income households the most.
Retailers such as myself also will face similar price increases that will boost delivery costs that then will be passed on to consumers in higher prices for merchandise. Worse yet is that the initiative is so poorly written that it includes no plan for spending all the additional revenue to reduce carbon emissions.
From any perspective, I-1631 is a mistake and bad for consumers and retailers. It deserves a no vote.
Comments