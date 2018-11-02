Minjares is what Thurston County needs

I agree with the Olympian's comments that the Prosecutor's Office "can use a little shake-up" and that Victor Minjares "is providing a needed spark" for "reforms that we wish Tunheim...had embraced sooner or with more vigor."
That's really an endorsement of Victor Minjares and the needed change in the Prosecutor's Office that the Olympian is justly acknowledging.
The Olympian also says that Tunheim "should sharpen his game (because) Thurston County deserves more than it is getting." With all respect to Tunheim, when you need better performance in the "game", it's time to change the quarterback.
As a former State Legislator (1st LD) who served 6 years on the House Public Safety Committee I can tell you that Victor Minjares is addressing exactly what our committee cared about. As former State Democratic Party Secretary I have heard the same comments from Establishment Democrats about Tunheim's shortcomings that the Olympian is now pointing out. I know we talk to the same people.
I wholeheartedly endorse Victor M. Minjares. He is exactly what Thurston County needs at this time.
Comments