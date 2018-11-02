County commissioner mailer misleading

As were many others, I was dismayed by the recent deceptive political mailing sent by Glen Morgan regarding the Thurston County commissioners race, as well as in other legislative districts. Mr. Morgan defends the misleading mailer by saying that it breaks no campaign laws, and with sublime cheek goes on to say that he and his organization are doing progressives a “favor” by supporting their best candidates.
The mailer may (or may not) be legal, but in either case, it is patently dishonorable and dishonest. Mr. Morgan appears to be afraid that his ideas and positions, as represented by the candidates he truly supports, cannot win on the merit of their positions in a fair exchange of ideas, so he has to resort to these shameful tactics. In doing so he shows us by his own actions the measure of a person that he is.
I would close with the hope that the “beneficiaries” of these mailings will distance themselves publicly and loudly from him and his tactics and in doing so discourage this type of campaigning in future election cycles. I know if I was running for a public office, I wouldn’t want the support of this person.
Comments