Gonzalez is right choice for state Supreme Court

Are you concerned about the quality of judges on our highest courts? Help choose a state Supreme Court judge — vote in the Nov. 6 state-wide nonpartisan election. Go online to the award-winning VotingforJudges.org to compare the qualifications of Justice Steve Gonzalez and his opponent; discover why failing to vote is not a neutral action.
Justice Gonzalez is rated “exceptionally well qualified.” His opponent has been declared “not an option” (Seattle Times) and “unqualified” (Columbian), has “falsely describe(d) himself as a judge in campaign ads,” and has “failed to abide by state campaign disclosure rules.”
My service as a substitute justice on our state Supreme Court alongside Justice Gonzalez confirms that he is the best choice for your vote: He is consistently well prepared, open to contrasting viewpoints, thoughtful, grounded in real-life experiences, respectful and fair to all, and deliberative in resolving complex legal problems.
Six years ago Justice Gonzalez was opposed by an attorney with a non-Hispanic surname, no judicial experience, and poor ratings, who did not campaign. Pre-election polls showed the opponent winning because the majority preferred his non-Hispanic surname over Justice Gonzalez’s surname (despite Justice Gonzalez’s vigorous campaign statewide, superlative qualifications, and broad-based support). Engaged voters responded; Justice Gonzalez won.
Do not allow others to choose our Supreme Court justice. Instead, gather the information you need and take action — vote for Justice Steve Gonzalez and urge others to do the same. Help the people of the State of Washington keep this outstanding judge on our Supreme Court.
Comments