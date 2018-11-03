A proven change maker for Prosecutor

The decision to support for Jon Tunheim as County Prosecutor is a clear one for me. As United Way of Thurston County’s executive director for eight years, I worked closely with Jon and saw first hand his leadership and sincere engagement in promoting initiatives to help vulnerable families and kids.
Making change isn’t just about good sounding rhetoric — I have learned in my state and local work that effective leaders must have the skills to motivate and organize to create change. Jon is a change agent who works extremely well with others, a critical attribute needed to get anything done. He has brought together community and nonprofit leaders to tackle the challenges children and adults face due to adverse childhood experiences. He was a founding organizer of both the Monarch Children’s Center for abused kids and the Family Justice Center to bring all resources together for domestic violence victims. He has initiated and supported justice reform initiatives around jail diversion for drug and mental health offenders. He has also used his deep interpersonal strengths to build and maintain a great team of attorneys in the Prosecutors Office.
I simply can’t say enough about Jon’s authentic personal drive and commitment to create a better community.
