Re-elect Commissioner Bud Blake

Thank you to Bud Blake for restoring our faith in “government for the people.” From the beginning, Bud reopened county government to work for the people by demonstrating his willingness to change regulations that negatively impact citizens and businesses in Thurston County while also balancing environmental needs.
I personally experienced Bud’s sincere desire to help when I approached him regarding a regulation that prevented property owners with large parcels in the Residential Sensitive Resource zone from building on their land. The regulation was flawed in such a way that the maximum level of impervious surface allowed was too small to even build a driveway to a building site. Bud recognized this as an oversight in the regulation and immediately addressed it by working to put it on the County’s docket. He also explained to me the simultaneous steps I would need to take with the City of Tumwater because my property is in Tumwater’s Urban Growth Area. Ultimately, the City and County would have to agree on any increased limits.
The effort to make this change wasn’t quick and easy. It required months of meetings and hearings at the County and City level. However, because of Bud’s perseverance throughout this process and his commitment toward positive change, after almost a year, the impervious surface limits were finally fixed. With Bud, what was flawed is now corrected. Join me in re-electing Bud Blake, so he can continue working for the people — for individuals, for businesses, and for our entire Thurston County.
