Victor Minjares best choice for County Prosecutor

We have serious problems at the Thurston County prosecutor’s office. According to the results of a comprehensive study conducted by the National Association of State Courts at the request of the Thurston County Superior Court, our prosecutor’s office is poorly managed and in disarray. Hearings are repeatedly continued, sometimes more than ten times, leading to defendants staying in jail months longer than necessary, driving up the jail population. Defendants repeatedly take time off work to show up for hearings where nothing happens but another continuance. Those struggling with mental illness are in jail “much longer than they need to be” due to problems getting into mental health court. These practices cause lost wages and lost jobs for many defendants, throwing families into deeper crisis and homelessness. They also cost property owners tens of millions of wasted taxpayer dollars in unnecessary court and jail costs. Sadly, in an interview with Janine Gates, County Prosecutor John Tunheim failed to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation, and instead criticized the report authors, who are nationally recognized experts.
Fortunately, we have an outstanding alternative in this election, Democrat Victor Minjares. Victor is a graduate of Stanford Law school with 15 years experience working as a prosecutor in a big city. He pledges to improve management, reduce costs, and create an efficient, just system that respects the rights of all, That’s why Thurston County voters should support Victor Minjares for Thurston County Prosecutor.
