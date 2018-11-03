A newcomer’s perspective on I-1631

As someone new to Washington state who moved here to enjoy the grand, natural beauty of the region, I am excited about the possibilities surrounding Initiative 1631. Is it a perfect initiative? I expect not. However, it puts a literal premium on the carbon emissions that contribute to the loss of everything I hold dear: breathable air, drinkable water, livable temperatures, keeping the sea levels at bay, life without spectacularly destructive super storms, and much more.
Humanity is at a crossroads for survival. It’s critical that we take steps now to prevent further destruction. We are all subject to that destruction – rich and poor, corporate, community, government and individuals. There is nowhere to hide from the challenges that have increased due to increasing pollution of our land, air and seas. What we need are thoughtful, practical solutions to achieve Washington’s pollution reduction goals. I-1631 offers some of those by including the end of coal burning by Trans-Alta by 2025 and investing in the clean energy industry and jobs.
I-1631 incentivizes energy innovation by penalizing pollution. It puts resources into cleaner energy infrastructure, clean water, healthy forests and mitigating damage already done. It is an important step toward a cleaner, livable future for us and future generations. It brings some measure of hope to me during a difficult time in our country and our planet. I hope Washingtonians are brave enough to challenge the status quo, embrace positive change, and vote in favor of I-1631.
