I-1631: If no carbon fee now, when?

My Jewish faith teaches that humankind are sojourners on this Earth; the Earth is our home but it does not belong to us, it belongs to God. God has entrusted us with the sacred responsibility of caring for this home. Here in Washington, I-1631 is our best opportunity to affirm this obligation and enact that basic teaching of all the world’s religions at their best -- that we must steward our common home. That is why I am so proud of the volunteers who talked to thousands of citizens, and proud of the many Washington clergy endorsing 1631, including 21 rabbis (see WashingtonRabbisFor1631.blogspot.com).
The initiative requires fossil fuel companies to pay a fee for the pollution they pour into our air every year with no consequence. With this fee, the state is required to invest in clean energy like solar arrays and wind farms, as well as forest health and clean water.
The extremely hazardous smoke from forest fires in our recent summers has been devastating to the elderly, to people with asthma and other respiratory illness. The investments with 1631 will protect all of us from the health consequences of dirty air and water. This is not only good public policy, it is the moral and right thing to do.
As your Editorial asks, and our sage Rabbi Hillel once said, “If not now, when?”
