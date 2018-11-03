We must condemn voter suppression

The postcard against Tye Menser recently mailed to Thurston County voters by Glenn Morgan and the Republicans presents the lowest in attempts to lie, cheat and steal to win an election. Glenn Morgan snickered at a reporter when asked about all the complaints filed against him about his postcard, rhetorically asking, “In what world is giving voters more choices a bad thing?”
The answer: when that choice is not a real choice. I’m only sorry the media hasn’t reported what Glenn Morgan and his Republican cronies really know.
Writing in a person’s name not registered as a candidate will, in effect, be voting for the opponent. For the unsuspecting voter, as Morgan’s flyer is targeted, instead of voting for Tye Menser for Thurston County Commissioner, they will be raising the vote count for his opponent. Note, write-in votes for non-registered persons are thrown out.
This kind of deliberate deception smacks of voter suppression. I call on the incumbent County Commissioner Bud Blake, on whose behalf this postcard is meant to benefit, and his two seatmates -- all three of whom are strongly supported by the Thurston County Republicans -- to publicly condemn such dishonest attempts at voter deception and manipulation.
