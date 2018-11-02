Why you should vote for my mom, Sharon Trask, for Mason County Commissioner.

My mother is amazing! She has always put others before herself. Ever since my sister, brother, and I were young, she would sacrifice herself. Our biological father turned out to be a cruel man. She saved us all by removing us from the situation. Being a single parent of three children must have been difficult. At one point in time, she had three jobs in order to provide for us. She knows how to work hard for what she wants. Even though she sacrificed so much for us, she still made time for each of us to show us love and that we were special to her. She made us her #1 priority then and I know that Mason County will now be her #1 priority.
She loves where she lives and has been active in different events around the county. She goes to the meetings around the county and actually listens to the issues that people have so that she will better be equipped to deal with them.
The County Commissioner approves budgets and oversees spending for the county. She will ensure that the county has the money before it is spent and she has many plans to bring in more business to ensure that Mason County continues to grow in revenue and to make it a better place for residents to have careers. My mom‘s plans will continue to propel the county to be a better place to work, live, and raise our families.
Comments