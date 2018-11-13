Remove extremist from Washington House of Representatives

Please join me in asking the state House Minority Leader, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, to remove Rep. Mat Shea from office.
Shea is an extreme right wing advocate of violence for non-Christians who distributed a document describing how a “Holy Army” should kill people who flout biblical law. These white nationalist views have lost him political donors and condemnation by the public as reported Nov. 2 in The Olympian
You can email Wilcox at jt.wilcox@leg.wa.gov or phone him at 360-786-7912. Please also contact your own representatives calling for Shea’s immediate removal.
Only when we rise up together can we drive these racists back into the dark.
