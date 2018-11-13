Zuckerberg’s fatal flaw with Facebook

Facebook founder Zuckerberg has a lofty and vitally important vision of bringing people together all over the planet. Unfortunately this vision was grounded on the erroneous belief that computer-based electro-photonic communications is an adequate medium for forging authentic human relationships. Human beings need face-to-face eye contact, body language cues, touching and other mammal-based communication-facilitators that can not be near-adequately conveyed by computers.
This vision with its inherent fatal-flaw, I think, has been largely responsible for the problems coming to light in Facebook and others.
Nothing can be done to avert the basic algorithm of human connectivity that has been massively misunderstood.
“Friending” on Facebook is an unsatisfying and illegitimate form of human connectivity. Real human bonds can only be formed dyadically and in small groups where people have physical access to each other.
What the world needs now, probably more than ever due to massive armaments/pollutive powers, is authentic human connections building trust, cooperation, and love across the earth. Facebook has exacerbated our lack of human affiliations; the opposite of Zcukerberg’s misguided vision.
We need to inject authentic empathy into the mainline of our social intercourse by healing the emotional hurts driving us to cynicism, fear, mistrust and greed; thus allowing access to present intrinsicality. Pollyanna maybe, but continuing our present course is likely terminal.
