Upzoning is nothing more than downgrading

The city council is considering upzoning adversely impacting my neighborhood. The proposed change in allowed housing densities within the Ken Lake development will result in a profound shift in the quality and unique nature of this community that will be extremely negative.
Our neighborhood is a beautiful collection of single family homes blessed with access to a private lake. Naturally, we pay or are paying for that privilege given home values in this area. A rezone to allow a higher population and multiple person housing will destroy the very ambience and appeal of our community.
Our entire history and development has focused on preserving the lake, valuing maintenance of all properties, and keeping a feeling of community through hosting community events. This proposal defeats or attacks these very same goals.
If this were open land, then certainly upzoning could be an option. But it is not. It is an existing development and to go in an add other options is like adding other non-wanted surgical procedures years after a surgery has been performed.
The Council needs to rethink this change. They are striking at the heart of an historic community.
