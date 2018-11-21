Altered facts with Northwest Innovation Works

“We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them” —Einstein.
I hope Northwest Innovation Works reads this quote. According to their new Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, burning more fossil fuels is good for the climate! They’ve cooked the books by cherry-picking the most favorable studies on fracking and making extremely generous assumptions about China’s future economy. The result? A study concluding that building the world’s largest fracked gas-to-methanol refinery--a facility that will be one of Washington single largest sources of green house gas pollution — is a win for the climate!
This is a laughable conclusion. NWIW is in it for the money, not the climate. If they were concerned about the climate, they would be proposing a facility to recycle plastics, not produce more!
Building new fossil fuel export terminals is not how we confront climate change. NWIW is spewing lies. Don’t buy it!
Comments