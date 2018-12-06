Support the homeless children

Lots of talk and press coverage continues in The Olympian on how to grapple with the homeless adult problem. Well, here’s something you can do for the 2,212 homeless and needy students listed in the latest McKinney-Vinto survey in the Olympia, North Thurston, Tumwater, Yelm, Shelton, Rainier, Tenino and Rochester school districts, and the thousands more served by Community Youth Services: Buy a ticket and come to the 2 p.m. March 31 reunion concert featuring folk-singing legends the Brothers Four! It will be Entertainment Explosion’s 13th annual A Really Big Shoe.
In their first 12 years, EE has raised $307,000 for the kids for items like shoes, clothes, food, shelter, fees and supplies, and other such items. Each district’s homeless coordinator spends the money on the kids who have no other means of getting these items. Tickets are $40, $30 and $20. Just call 360-753-8586 or go to washingtoncenter.org. From 12:30 to 1:40 p.m. the members of EE will perform live in the lobby. Then Ron Christensen will warm the audience up for 15 minutes, leading to our MC, John “the Big Guy” Willis of KGY fame, introducing the Brothers Four. At intermission and after the show, Ham & Cheese on Rye will perform in the lobby as the Brothers Four are out signing CDs and posters. And stop by the Bus Buddy table while you’re out there. A great afternoon of enjoyment, and it’s all for the kids!
