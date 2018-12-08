Start rebuilding at the top

There needs to be one more major change in the "so-called" rebuilding of the Seattle Mariners: fire General Manager Jerry Dipoto.
The only thing Mr. Dipoto did with his onslaught of removing all the top and well-liked star players was to try and protect his job for another five years. The current Seattle Mariner roster could not win their Triple A Minor League Tacoma Rainiers league. As for rebuilding a potential World Series Champion, Mr. Dipoto should start preparing his new list of excuses. I can only hope our Mariner owners realize that while making the playoffs is important, having players that our fans identify with is even more important.
Good luck filling up the seats while we wait.
