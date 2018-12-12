Feds should ban genital circumcision of both sexes

The genital mutilation (circumcision) of children is a barbaric practice. It has no place in civilized society. It should be totally outlawed. There is no excuse for it except in rare cases where surgical intervention is required.
Article XXXI of the Washington State Constitution states that “Equality of rights and responsibility under the law shall not be denied or abridged on account of sex.” This requires that both (all) sexes or genders be afforded the same protections. Genital mutilation of either sex should be banned. It should only be allowed at the request of the individual after age 18 or, at worst, age 16 with the consent of the individual and both parents. There should be no exception for religious or cultural reasons of any sort. Modern civilizations cannot allow this practice instituted by a demented and sexually repressed herder from the Middle East some 3000 years ago.
Comments