Cutting impact fees same as raising taxes

The City of Olympia is proposing to cut impact fees for certain types of development that it prefers. But impact fees pay for parks, road improvements, fire stations, etc., that will be needed to serve the new development. To cut or eliminate those fees is equivalent to raising taxes on the rest of us.
I would rather see the council raise taxes now to give as a gift to the developers with which to pay the impact fees. Then, at least, it is all out in the open.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments