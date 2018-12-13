Downtown Olympia isn’t safe for anyone

In the Dec. 6 Olympian: “Pacific Coast Security has indefinitely suspended its nightly patrols of downtown Olympia. More than 20 protesters, some in masks, surrounded the guards. Police were called. No arrests were made and police suggested the guards leave for the night.”
If the downtown area is not safe for security guards, it’s certainly not safe for me.
This is an example of the breakdown of law and order in Washington state.
