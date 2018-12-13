CO2 emissions are breaking records

A recent article in The Olympian, “Global carbon emissions soar to record levels,” tells us we must act soon to get emissions under control. There have been several plans to control emissions, but it seems we cannot get enough people to agree on any one plan.
However, there is now a plan that just about everybody could agree on. A new bill has been introduced in Congress to address the problem of climate change. This bill is known as the “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.” It is bipartisan and is sponsored by two Republicans and three Democrats. This bill will add a $15 per ton fee on CO2 emissions. The revenue from this fee will be divided equally among all U.S. citizens and returned to them by monthly payments. The fee will increase by $10 yearly until specific goals are met. The average citizen in the low- and medium- income brackets will come out ahead. Their monthly check will more than cover the price increase of the products they purchase that are affected by this fee.
People who drive fuel efficient cars, walk, bike, ride the bus, use manual hand tools for yard work instead of gasoline powered mowers, trimmers and blowers, don’t use bottled water, have solar panels on their roof, and don’t have air conditioning will come out way ahead. This plan encourages people to be more energy efficient.
For more information on this bill, search for “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2018.” citizensclimatelobby.org/energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act
