Regressive taxes hurting all people

Our conservative representatives in Washington State have pledged ‘no new taxes’, meanwhile, they continue to increase our property taxes. The current revenue stream is inadequate to support education and homelessness. Our state is ranked first in regressive taxation (Talton) and 18th in education (McCann).
Clearly, we need either a state income tax or a capital gains tax. Compassionate conservatism has failed to fund our needs.
I realize that some people think the state only needs to gain efficiency and that only lazy people are poor. Both these assumptions are wrong. Every organization, private and public, has a few people who are not the best or the brightest, but speaking as a former state employee, I can attest to the fact that many people give more than their fair share of effort.
The homeless are not just lazy druggies. They include people discharged from the hospital (some with feeding tubes), the elderly, children, veterans, working poor, physically and/or mentally disabled people.
I urge you to tell your representatives that we are willing to support progressive taxes that can provide a well-educated workforce and end the homeless crisis in our state.
Madeline Bishop, Olympia
References: McCann, Adam,”States with the Best & Worst School Systems” Wallet Hub, July 30 2018. Talton ,Jon, “Washington suffers most regressive tax system in U.S.” The Seattle Times, March, 3 2015.
