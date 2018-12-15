Time for Washington’s 100% clean energy

When are we going to stop fossil fuel companies from dominating our political system? In the recent November election, they poured over $32 million into the No on I-1631 clean energy campaign and it worked. Initiative 1631, which would have put a fee on the state’s largest carbon polluters and invested that money into clean energy solutions, was defeated. Supporters of I-1631 are asking what is next for Washington’s clean energy future.
Imagine being able to power your life without harming the environment. Imagine our state producing and consuming energy and enjoying a healthy community. Imagine our children’s children getting to go out and play 50 years from now not worrying about air pollution.
A bill is being considered in the legislature requiring electric utilities to be 100% clean by 2045. Washington has the ability to make these dreams a reality. We can leverage our clean energy grid to electrify as many uses for the built environment, industry, and transportation. The fossil fuel industry’s resistance to innovation and progress toward a clean energy future means that we need a broad and committed movement for cleaner forms of energy and transportation.
