Homeless forces disabled man to avoid downtown

The Olympia city officials’ attitude and stance regarding aiding and abetting the homeless downtown are not only destroying their tax base of downtown businesses which are losing money because folks won’t shop there, but they also have created a dangerous atmosphere for any tourism to take place downtown either.
Furthermore, as I realized awhile back one night when I took my daughter downtown to watch “The Rocky Horror Show” at the State Theater, we were panhandled, which isn’t normally intolerable except she’s petite and I’m in a wheelchair. It was the first time I’ve felt incredibly uncomfortable down there and wishing I didn’t feel ill at ease in my own hometown.
I feel that the liberal mindset of Washingtonians in general is rearing its ugly head. Free needles and nurse-assisted safe heroin injection zones, no-gun zones and ‘tent cities’ with homeless folks receiving manicures has attracted an unsavory downtown population.
Comments