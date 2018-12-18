Why income taxes will save our state

No one wants to think about income taxes except those who hold mortgages, and who can’t always pay-off credit bills every month, and who have children and aging parents, and who worry about what health insurance won’t pay.
Tim Eyman duped Washington voters with his initiatives and we now pay for his anti-tax populism with high fees and regressive sales taxes.
A progressive income tax is needed to bolster our economy, to provide a steady revenue stream, and to mitigate the enormous gap between the absurdly rich and the horrifically poor.
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos nets $149,353.00 a minute, $78 billion, $500 million per year. So Jeff, let Washington state have that $500 million you don’t need every year.
If we had a progressive income tax, we’d have more jobs because the state could afford to pay for infrastructure, social services and education.
Or, we can continue to tax the poorest of us so that the most wealthy can grab another million or two while our infrastructure and environment crumble.
Connect the dots. Tax the rich, or die on the streets because $1,000 a month won’t pay rent and bills and groceries.
