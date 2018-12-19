Rural commuters neglected by Intercity Transit

I have experienced Intercity Transit’s breach of concern and failure to acknowledge and serve the entire population of commuters.
After having my transportation options curtailed in rural Thurston County (Yelm), I have reached out to other commuters, only to discover the limitations of the current Intercity Transit business model.
The unwillingness to include the rural “short-distance” commuter who needs transportation from the outskirts of Yelm (Bald Hill, Lawrence Lake, Rainier), into the city of Yelm (whether they continue on to other IT routes or not), is not being served.
Sure, Prop 1 “may” bring more buses along the same route, but Intercity Transit’s refusal to address and expand service into rural neighborhoods, has yet to be disclosed, embraced, or even realized in face-to-face conversation with IT employees as an option.
As stated by one vanpool coordinator: “(Vanpool) starts at Yelm Walmart parking lot and ends at JBLM.” Oh, really? Why isn’t Intercity Transit serving the mileage from dense neighborhoods that the vanpool passes through daily (more than once daily). Imagine that, neighbors helping neighbors.
Is it too abhorrent to “Know Your Own Neighbor”? And, to help your fellow commuter?
So far, Intercity Transit has failed to wake up to what’s been missing in their “mission statement.”
I, for one, could use a vanpool. Let’s get served with better infrastructure in rural neighborhoods. Hey, IT, how about opening up discussions and options for rural county residents. I would hope so.
