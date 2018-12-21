The real opposition to ‘the wall”

Are you mad at Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for holding out on Trump’s Wall?
Funny thing is, the federal fiscal year started Oct. 1, before the November general election. The Republicans still have a majority in both houses until January when the new congress is seated. If the Republicans haven’t been able to get a budget passed that includes Trump’s wall, it’s because they don’t agree on it, not because the Democrats oppose it.
So when the government gets shut down, don’t blame the Dems. Blame the Republicans who pretend to support a wall they don’t really want, but are afraid to tell their base.
