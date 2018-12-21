Creating conscience starts at birth

Finding balance between self interest and greater good may be the challenge of our life time. What has happened to sharing and caring? Are some of us truly more worthy and deserving than others? Is my pleasure so important it should cause others pain? The answer lies in our inner child. It is a result of the child-rearing practices that form our ability to feel “united.”
Conscience is the heart/brain connection that allows us to feel compassion. It helps us know and/or care whether our actions are helpful or hurtful to others. Compassion is the human response to early nurturing. Think gardening. Nurturing is the soil of conscience where roots of compassion grow flowers of kindness.
A deficit of conscience is most often caused by the deprivation of early care. Gentle sounds, touch, holding, eye contact, comfort and feeding are essential components of nurturing that help us experience attachment. The older we get, the harder it is to bond.
As we approach the most extravagantly celebrated birth on earth, let’s remember a mother and father’s love and care for that child born 2018 years ago. Let’s imagine our own journeys in preparation to welcome a child. We can point our cultural compass towards all children being born to a functioning team of ready, able, willing parents, surrounded by a greater family and dedicated community insuring the care and nurturing of a compassionate heart. This is our only path to a safe, kind, curious world.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Anything less is folly.
Comments