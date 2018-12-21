Moving courts to the mall best option

The proposed construction of a new Thurston County court complex on the outskirts of far west Olympia is a dreadful idea. It is convenient to none of us. Whether you live in Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, or almost anywhere in Thurston County, it’s far out of the way. There is little transit service there. The plan is dependent on the state building a $40 million interchange to Highway 101, something that is uncertain, will take many years, and has not been funded by the legislature.
That project is at least five years, and probably 10 years, from being achievable.
A more central location already served by transit is a better idea for our courts. One that has access to shops and restaurants while waiting for the slow grind of court makes more sense. There is plenty of space and parking in the Capital Mall area, and it’s likely that Penney’s or Macy’s will close soon, creating more options.
The proposed courthouse complex is a $200 million construction proposal. Our county government is already squeezed financially. It would depend on a voter-approved tax hike, and that is very unlikely.
If we need more space for our courts, and better offices for the judges, one of the many vacant retail locations makes more sense than a grandiose and unaffordable new construction project.
