A note of thanks from new Commissioner

As I prepare to take office as your new Thurston County Commissioner, I want to thank voters for putting their trust in me.
I got to meet residents from Jubilee to Yelm to Rochester to Steamboat Island during the campaign, and I learned from each of them. I also learned about the important work being done by community groups on major issues like homelessness and economic development. I plan to partner with these groups.
I want to thank incumbent Commissioner Bud Blake for his service. The closeness of the vote shows both campaigns had messages important to voters. I will be mindful of this as I move forward to help find solutions to important problems.
Big challenges lie ahead:
▪ Water quality: More than half of our lakes and rivers have severely degraded water quality.
▪ Affordable housing: Commissioners must do a better job of collaborating with city governments on a regional approach to the growing housing crisis.
▪ Budget responsibility: I will advocate for rebuilding the county’s budget reserves, even when that results in hard choices.
▪ New courthouse: The challenge will be where to build it and how to manage costs.
As the only Democrat on the Commission, I’m likely to lose some votes, but I expect Commissioners Hutchings, Edwards, and I will find common ground as we tackle these issues. To learn more about my priorities, visit: tyeforthurston.com/newly-elected-ready-to-work-for-you.
There’s much to be done. I look forward to working on behalf of all Thurston County residents. Thanks for the opportunity to serve.
