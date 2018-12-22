Ambrose column is pro-Trump propaganda

Jay Ambrose’s opinion, “It’s Mueller vs. Trump, and may America Win” (Olympian, Dec. 15) is pro-Trump propaganda disguised as an objective analysis. He says Mueller’s investigators are barbarians assailing the White House, and may “America” (he means “Trump”) survive this attack.
Mueller’s team has said nothing about the charge that he is investigating — that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election — but has, however, charged Trump associates with other crimes uncovered by that investigation. Trump defenders like Ambrose routinely claim that no evidence of “collusion” has been found so the investigators are drag-netting Trump’s associates to harass the president.
Prosecuting Trump associates’ crimes uncovered by the collusion investigation is not a drag-net side issue. Besides upholding the law, it gives Mueller’s team pardoning power comparable to the president’s. Trump hints that pardons await cronies convicted of lying, crimes, and/or withholding evidence; the Mueller team can also offer reduced jail time but for truth and cooperation. The threat of jail has enabled the investigators to question Trump cronies whose cooperation was unthinkable when the collusion investigation began.
If there was no “collusion,” Mueller would have said that by now. His silence signals that massive evidence of treasonous behavior by our “president” is still accumulating and that we will have to wait until a massive airtight case has been compiled.
The Senate will protect Trump, no matter what crimes Mueller reveals. But “America” — voters — can indeed win, by evicting Trump in 2020.
