Overuse and under-appreciation the real problem

Killing a sea lion or two will certainly solve the problem, right? The real question: Will the Good Earth outlast Mankind’s stupidity? Remembering, this winter solstice, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 8 orbit of the moon, a photo captured one of the most memorable sights ever seen — the marvel of an ecologically functioning planet around our sun, a shining gemstone in space. The photo, formally tagged “Earth-rise,” and resulting thoughts gave us a truer perspective of our home, but not remarkably so.
Unfortunately we have let ourselves down, following the intrepid march of cultural progress in the name of free enterprise, protracted industrialization and a nonsense approach to maintaining the integrity of our place under the sun. We seem hell-bent to continue the egregious nonchalant attitude of confusion without aforethought.
The big issue seems to be always seeking solutions to problems rather than the inverse – being preventive minded – with the foresight to put our stewardship of the planet and common sense progress first rather than going about willy-nilly in our unconcerned manner that stresses the environment and ourselves. Shame on us! We appear to have a propensity to take things for granted, feeling ourselves superior to all flora and fauna in our world, having our own way, usually following the path of least resistance, with a damn-the-consequences attitude. “Just give me a quick fix!” is our plea. Also a total disregard of prudence, but then we have always been like that!
