Applauding Gov. Inslee’s stand on mental health

I applaud our governor’s plan to “fix mental health.” (Dec. 13 Olympian). For too long, the needs of our mentally ill have been ignored. In fact, for getting help, these most vulnerable persons are at the bottom of the totem pole. One reason is the public’s disgust with something they do not understand. Especially, since mental illness these days is often a result of illegal drug use. (”Well, they brought it on themselves.”) But put that crazy, meth-using person in the shoes of their parent or sibling or child, and it would become a different picture.
So, Gov. Inslee wants to change the current system from being “crisis-based,” to prevention, by providing community-based centers where more personally based treatment is available. (”Not in MY neighborhood!”) He is calling, also, for monies to be spent on infrastructure at Western State Hospital. (”What?! With all the safety issues for both patients and employees?”) But how can any large hospital operate successfully when they fall so short of necessary staff?
Gov. Inslee, I applaud you. One of the few who has a sane and effective plan to approach the major crisis that surrounds us.
