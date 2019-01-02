Shutdown should also affect Trump

I believe that if Trump shut down the federal government, that should mean that Air Force One is grounded, the White House staff does not operate (no meals fixed, no beds made, etc.) and the Secret Service will not cover Trump if he leaves the White House. That would mean he can't golf. Also telephone service would be discontinued at the White House.
If Trump shuts down the government, he should feel the pain of his decisions.
