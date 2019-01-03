Recognize the Whitneys by attending theater

The recent actions of the Board of Harlequin Productions have dismayed and angered many of the theater’s patrons. The Board has severed ties with Linda and Scot Whitney — the founders, nurturers, and creative artists of the organization — without ever acknowledging the Whitneys’ contributions to the theater and the community.
If you are among the outraged, refusing to attend the theater is counter-productive. The best way to honor and recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Linda and Scot is to fill the seats and maintain the presence of Harlequin Productions as an Olympia icon.
