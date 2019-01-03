Letters to the Editor

Recognize the Whitneys by attending theater

By Beth Dubey Olympia

January 03, 2019 03:45 PM

The recent actions of the Board of Harlequin Productions have dismayed and angered many of the theater’s patrons. The Board has severed ties with Linda and Scot Whitney — the founders, nurturers, and creative artists of the organization — without ever acknowledging the Whitneys’ contributions to the theater and the community.

If you are among the outraged, refusing to attend the theater is counter-productive. The best way to honor and recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Linda and Scot is to fill the seats and maintain the presence of Harlequin Productions as an Olympia icon.

