Olympia emergency services are super

This past month of November has not been kind to me. I have had the misfortune to have had both a fire in my house and a traffic accident. Both of these necessitated calling the Olympia emergency services of the fire department, an ambulance and the police and sheriffs department.
I am really pleased to be able to say that both my wife and I were very impressed with the professionalism and skill of all those men and women. We both felt cared for and valued. Thank you all for your quick response and caring. The high quality of these emergency services is yet another reason that makes us glad that we live in Olympia.
