Punting versus compromise is costing taxpayers

Your headline that Congress is punting the Homeland Security funding decision caused us to conclude that the article should have included some cost information on the shutdown versus the President’s final compromise request. As taxpayers, we are upset that our elected officials’ decision to punt was a strictly political decision. This delay in finding a compromise is costing the taxpayers more than it would have cost to take the President’s last offer for funding Homeland Security and the wall. Where is the fiscal responsibility and the common sense? In our opinion, the Dems now hold full fiscal responsibility for any further delay.
Compromise, done properly, can be very rewarding. We hope that our representatives on both sides will compromise.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments