Possible solution to housing crisis

How can we all become more involved in providing a solution to the housing deficit? What are our tools to build a better community?
With a bit of coordination between volunteer, health care and government organizations, the huge General Administration building on the Capitol Campus can provide a basic need for thousands of fellow Americans.
Let compassion, not fear or budget, lead the way.
