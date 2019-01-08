Letters to the Editor

Possible solution to housing crisis

By Julie Mullikin Olympia

January 08, 2019 03:06 PM

How can we all become more involved in providing a solution to the housing deficit? What are our tools to build a better community?

With a bit of coordination between volunteer, health care and government organizations, the huge General Administration building on the Capitol Campus can provide a basic need for thousands of fellow Americans.

Let compassion, not fear or budget, lead the way.

