Thankful for Alzheimer’s Act signed into law

The Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act has just been signed into law, and I want to thank Congressman Denny Heck for having been a cosponsor of this meaningful legislation.
The BOLD Act will allow effective Alzheimer’s public health interventions to be implemented across the country.
This is important to me because I work with families every day in our community that are affected by this disease including those with dementia and their family caregivers. Alzheimer’s and other dementias impact virtually everyone, yet so many are not able to access the support they need.
Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s disease — which is why Congress must remain committed to action on this devastating disease.
By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms, and advance care, Congressman Denny Heck is helping to change the trajectory of this devastating disease.
Thank you so much!
(Vaillancourt is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Geriatric Mental Health Specialist)
