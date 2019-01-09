Olympia, reject being a sanctuary city

Oakland is a sanctuary city. Christmas Day a police officer was killed in Oakland by an illegal alien. The mayor of Oakland is complicit in this death except she is ducking her critics and avoiding the press. She went from self-righteousness to cowardly in one brief gunshot!
Olympia is a sanctuary city. The Olympia mayor and city council proudly promote their sanctuary city status . But Karma happens; sooner or later an illegal alien will kill someone in our area. When this happens, the responsible politicians will be complicit in that death.
For the first time in 20 years my friends and I missed the Stardust musical at Harlequin. For the first time in 20 years, my friends and I missed the wonderful meal at Anthony’s prior to Stardust. I did this to make a point; I will no longer shop in Olympia. I continue the subscription to The Olympian only because of my 20 years living in Olympia and 27 years working in Olympia. I want to keep up with statehouse news.
This letter was written to request the mayor and city council of Olympia reject their sanctuary city status, but they won’t do it even though it’s the right thing to do. I want the Olympia business people to put political pressure on the mayor and city council. Let’s avoid a Christmas Day murder. Others can join us in the crusade!
