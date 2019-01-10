Where is the application of law in downtown?

It was a nice letter that Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts wrote about the scary masked threats and intimidation by the Olympia Solidarity group. He said he remained committed to enforcing all of the “applicable laws that are violated.” If this is his stance, why did he and the Olympia Police stand by and not put a stop to the threats and intimidation by Olympia Solidarity? Are there applicable laws that he and his officers need to enforce? If not perhaps the Olympia City Council members, who condemned these shameful tactics, need to step forward and pass the laws necessary for the Olympia Police to do their jobs.
Comments