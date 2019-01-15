Saint Michael Parish builds tiny house

The homeless in our community merit our love and compassion. Continuing a Catholic social service tradition that is centuries-old, Saint Michael Parish has been engaging homeless advocates, local government, and parishioners in exploring alternatives for serving the poor and unhoused. In spite of all these discussions, there are still valid disagreements over the best approaches. This calls for continued dialogue.
But one thing all Catholics believe is that, even amongst the differences, we must continue contributing to meeting the needs of our community. Christ tells us we will always have the poor with us and we need to show them compassion. One of the Church’s seven corporal works of mercy calls for us to “shelter the homeless,” ... even we may not like the fact they live right next door.
So our parishioners got to work. Some contributed of their time, some their treasure, some their talents. But the result of this initiative is that one more tiny house, built from the wheels up, will be added to the proposed Plum Street village. Blessed by our priests and our school children last week, it will provide needed shelter for many years to come.
As St. Mother Theresa said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things with great love.”
A new tiny house is one small way our parish shows its love for this community. Come visit us someday and see the hundred of other ways we minister to our neighbors - since 1875!
