Homeless crisis is nationwide and policy driven

News Flash! It ain’t just Olympia. I suggest to those who want to blame our local homeless epidemic on our city council members, the mayor, police and downtown business owners might consider doing a little traveling up and down the I-5 corridor.
Bellingham, Seattle, Tacoma, Portland, Salem, Eugene, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Cruz (was just there and saw camp with over 750 people), LA, San Diego and many camps in between and across our country. I put the blame squarely on 45 years of trickle- down economics. Most of the people in these camps are the product of a middle class destroyed. Many of the first victims in the late 80s, early 90s whose families and lives fell apart — this is their progeny, this is the result. Entire generations of dysfunctional, drug abused, uneducated people now living in squalor. Economic refugees whose paths to a successful, normal life were bombed out by the greed of the trickle-downers and now they sit in their super mansions and mega-yachts and laugh at us while we point fingers at each other.
Bernie Sanders and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are right on as to how we turn this nightmare ship around. Tax rates for the super-rich need to be returned to what they were before trickle-downers conned us over and over again that, by lowering their taxes, wealth and opportunity would rain down on everyone else too. It rained down all right, and it was yellow. If you want to give these homeless camps a name, it should be Reaganvilles.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments