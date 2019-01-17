Are policies helping or enabling?

After enjoying an early dinner downtown, my husband and I walked along Percival Landing. We noticed a public trash can lid was opened and the hard plastic liner was being hi-jacked by an unknown person walking down the sidewalk.
Our conversation drifted to a familiar question. “Why?” Why is this type of behavior tolerated in our capital city? How have other cities figured out their “help” and solution for litter, hypodermic needles in public restrooms, public urination and defecation as well as a general disregard for public property?
Are the mayor and city council seeking consultation from our governor or exploring possible solutions from the voting citizens of Olympia for possible resolution for the abuse within our capital city? Who is responsible to sort through all the humane options and make a sustainable decision?
Apparently, the solution or “help” is not more public restrooms, free garbage pick-up or to supply free housing on public property. It seems to me the “enabled” underserved are now being the entitled overserved. Bullying behavior is rampant in the downtown business district with the effect harming the local businesses attempting to make a responsible living.
A city without behavioral expectations will result in everyone doing what is right in their own eyes — in other words “chaos.” A city divided will not stand, all will suffer the demise, and the ruin will be on the shoulders of “we the people.”
