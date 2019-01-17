Trump is dangerous president

It becomes more and more clear that President Trump, faced with increasingly damaging evidence (including the ongoing Mueller investigation) seeks to divert and divide public opinion by attention-drawing distractions, such as the current government shutdown.
Facing the probability of his impeachment or failure in a re-election campaign, this president seems willing to drag down the US Government in company along with his own self-destruction.
To Mr. Trump, there appears to be only one priority: Mr. Trump himself. When will Congress wake up?
