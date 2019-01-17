Letters to the Editor

Trump is dangerous president

By Dr. James D. Fett Lacey

January 17, 2019 02:31 PM

It becomes more and more clear that President Trump, faced with increasingly damaging evidence (including the ongoing Mueller investigation) seeks to divert and divide public opinion by attention-drawing distractions, such as the current government shutdown.

Facing the probability of his impeachment or failure in a re-election campaign, this president seems willing to drag down the US Government in company along with his own self-destruction.

To Mr. Trump, there appears to be only one priority: Mr. Trump himself. When will Congress wake up?

