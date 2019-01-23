Harlequin Productions deserves support

My husband and I have been attending shows at the Harlequin for over 20 years, first as season subscribers, now, since we are retired, as volunteer ushers. There have been many outstanding productions over those years.
We volunteered last night for the new play “I Ought To Be in Pictures” by Neil Simon, and enjoyed it immensely. We all need some laughter and some heartfelt poignancy in our lives these days.
We would like to encourage the Olympia community, and surrounding communities, to continue to attend real live theater in downtown Olympia -- the Harlequin is worthy of our support! Please consider attending a show during the upcoming season.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments