Evergreen closing of pool unacceptable

I am completely annoyed about The Evergreen State College closing its pool to Joe public. TESC is a publicly funded institution and they close the pool to the public? Just to annoy me more, they allow two high schools to use the pool for their swim teams. Those swim teams are also publicly funded. These kids better enjoy that pool while they can because swimming around here post graduation is not enjoyable.
I’m sure the folks running the college will tell you the public didn’t use the pool very much. I agree, but that’s only because the hours they had were so limited. They would completely close the pool for weeks at a time when the college was on break. Also, nobody was able to swim after work because the swim teams hogged the whole pool during peak hours and you could not swim before work because they opened too late.
Call your state representative and ask them to do something. I did and my representative, Mr. Drew MacEwan was very receptive and promised to look into this. Us older and arthritic folks need a place to swim to stay healthy and out of the hospital. The two pools that remain in the Olympia area are expensive and about to become even more overcrowded.
